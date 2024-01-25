First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $299.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

First BanCorp. stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.58. The stock had a trading volume of 612,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FBP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on First BanCorp. from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on First BanCorp. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Carlos Power sold 9,433 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $155,644.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 246,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,084.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carlos Power sold 9,433 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $155,644.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 246,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,084.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $789,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,176,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,574,171.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,433 shares of company stock worth $2,207,895. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. in the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in First BanCorp. by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

