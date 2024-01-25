Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Shares Gap Down to $198.69

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $198.69, but opened at $191.50. Marsh & McLennan Companies shares last traded at $191.49, with a volume of 466,682 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.94. The stock has a market cap of $94.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 312,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 659,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,039,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 92.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 327.3% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 235,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,199,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

