Black Swift Group LLC Grows Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Black Swift Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JAAA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth $380,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 41.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA JAAA traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $50.62. 179,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,490. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.20. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.20 and a 52-week high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

