AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Raised to $24.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Get AT&T alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on T

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $119.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average is $15.42. AT&T has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AT&T

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.