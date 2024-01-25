Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,055,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,267 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of PepsiCo worth $348,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 19,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 31,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.79.

PEP traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,044,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,028,204. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $227.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

