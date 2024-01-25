Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $403.85 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,499,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,664 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.35% of Global Payments worth $403,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after acquiring an additional 48,605 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.75. 457,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,557. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.05 and a twelve month high of $138.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.38.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.56.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

