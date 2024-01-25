Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 547 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VIG stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,729. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.71. The stock has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $173.53.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

