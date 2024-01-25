Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,770,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,943 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.10% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $367,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 50.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 67.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth $590,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELS. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.72.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 0.9 %

ELS traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.15. 439,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $74.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

