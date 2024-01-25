iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) is Financial Connections Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 36.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 172,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,627 shares during the period. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF comprises 7.4% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USXF. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,888,980,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 392.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:USXF traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.42. The company had a trading volume of 18,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,450. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $41.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

