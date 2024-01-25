Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,791,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 943,318 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $388,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Progressive by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 28,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR traded down $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $176.79. The company had a trading volume of 964,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,978. The company has a market capitalization of $103.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $182.35.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.44%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.56.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,693 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

