Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $354.68 Million Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,249,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,753 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $354,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ LAMR traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.68. The stock had a trading volume of 88,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.49. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $77.21 and a one year high of $112.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.37.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

