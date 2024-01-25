Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $712,000 Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,371 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.36, for a total value of $7,722,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 851,609 shares of company stock worth $291,298,032 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $1.53 on Thursday, hitting $392.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,873,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,808,643. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.30 and a 1 year high of $396.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on META. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.09.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

