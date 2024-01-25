Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,504,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583,318 shares during the quarter. Xcel Energy accounts for about 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.36% of Xcel Energy worth $429,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,163,000 after buying an additional 104,140 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on XEL. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.82.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,237,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,883,392. The company has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.37 and a 200 day moving average of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.73 and a 1 year high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

