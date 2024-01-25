Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Lifted by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 413.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,367 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 11,490 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 81,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 567,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,831,000 after acquiring an additional 17,324 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,424,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,735,000 after buying an additional 146,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 61,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $47.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,012,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,110,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.73 and a 200 day moving average of $45.51. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $48.16.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

