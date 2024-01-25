Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Raises Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,302 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,781,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,079,000 after buying an additional 149,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in UMB Financial by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,659,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,529,000 after purchasing an additional 545,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,356,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,190,000 after acquiring an additional 174,204 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 646.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,596,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,818,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,829,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $76,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $76,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $119,796.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,795,280 shares in the company, valued at $131,863,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,569 shares of company stock valued at $349,890. 9.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UMBF stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.40. 43,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,816. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.84. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $50.68 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.64.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $362.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.77 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

