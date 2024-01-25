Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 91.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.98. 59,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,424. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.84 and a 200 day moving average of $47.65. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.16 and a twelve month high of $53.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

