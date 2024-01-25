Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $373,000 Holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) by 934.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287,836 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SelectQuote by 18.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 15,608 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 8.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 102.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 315,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Stock Performance

Shares of SelectQuote stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.09. 324,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,803. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.47. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.44.

About SelectQuote

SelectQuote ( NYSE:SLQT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $232.73 million for the quarter.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

