Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,133,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,188 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions comprises 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.59% of Skyworks Solutions worth $407,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.2% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 14,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 59.7% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 49,943 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 18,662 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,695.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock worth $2,620,426 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. StockNews.com raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.06. The company had a trading volume of 598,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,083. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.37%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

