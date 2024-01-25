Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 278,406 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,689,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,406 shares during the quarter. Alliant Energy comprises 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.44% of Alliant Energy worth $421,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LNT. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 76,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.06.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

LNT traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,974. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.73. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $56.26.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.06%.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.