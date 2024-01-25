Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $450.16 Million Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,884,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 74,904 shares during the quarter. Leidos makes up approximately 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $450,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.9% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 9.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $217,402.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,957.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $254,097.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $217,402.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,957.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,436 shares of company stock worth $567,373 in the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LDOS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays upgraded Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.36.

Leidos Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Leidos stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.84. The company had a trading volume of 154,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,734. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $111.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 105.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 146.16%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

