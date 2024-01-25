Head-To-Head Analysis: AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) versus FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO)

FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Free Report) and AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

FOXO Technologies has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIkido Pharma has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get FOXO Technologies alerts:

Profitability

This table compares FOXO Technologies and AIkido Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOXO Technologies -9,032.01% -1,962.97% -232.82% AIkido Pharma N/A -18.21% -16.94%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOXO Technologies $510,000.00 2.84 -$95.25 million N/A N/A AIkido Pharma $10,000.00 1,135.40 -$7.17 million ($3.88) -0.53

This table compares FOXO Technologies and AIkido Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AIkido Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FOXO Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.7% of FOXO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of AIkido Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of FOXO Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of AIkido Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for FOXO Technologies and AIkido Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOXO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A AIkido Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

AIkido Pharma beats FOXO Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FOXO Technologies

(Get Free Report)

FOXO Technologies Inc. engages in epigenetic biomarker underwriting technology and consumer engagement platform service business in the United States. It operates through two segments, FOXO Labs and FOXO Life. The company applies automated machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to discover epigenetic biomarkers of human health, wellness, and aging. It offers FOXO Labs, a commercializing proprietary epigenetic biomarker technology enables the adoption of saliva-based health and wellness biomarker solutions for underwriting and risk assessment; and FOXO Life, a sales and distribution platform focused on recruiting independent life insurance agents to sell life insurance with the Longevity Report. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. FOXO Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of FOXO Management LLC.

About AIkido Pharma

(Get Free Report)

AIkido Pharma Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company is also developing an antiviral platform that inhibits replication of viruses, including influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2. It has license agreements with the University of Texas, University of Maryland Baltimore, Silo Pharma Inc., and Wake Forest University Health Sciences. The company was formerly known as Spherix Incorporated and changed its name to AIkido Pharma Inc. in March 2021. AIkido Pharma Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for FOXO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOXO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.