Tokocrypto (TKO) Price Reaches $0.29

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last seven days, Tokocrypto has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Tokocrypto coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000718 BTC on exchanges. Tokocrypto has a total market capitalization of $142.08 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tokocrypto

Tokocrypto’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 497,199,109 coins. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokocrypto’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com.

Tokocrypto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto (TKO) is an ERC-20 token native to the Tokocrypto platform, a digital asset exchange based in Indonesia. Founded by Pang Xue Kai in 2018, it offers services like digital asset trading, a digital wallet, and staking. TKO serves multiple purposes: it offers trading fee discounts when used for payment, can be staked for rewards, is required for participation in certain platform decisions or project launches, and is used in promotions and reward systems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokocrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokocrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokocrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

