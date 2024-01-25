Oxen (OXEN) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Oxen has a market capitalization of $8.32 million and $4,793.82 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,672.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.96 or 0.00163748 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.65 or 0.00594000 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00010246 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00057766 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.76 or 0.00392629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.64 or 0.00170504 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 66,446,080 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

