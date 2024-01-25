Head to Head Analysis: Medbright Ai Invts (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) and EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ)

EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) and Medbright Ai Invts (OTCMKTS:MBAIF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EpicQuest Education Group International and Medbright Ai Invts’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get EpicQuest Education Group International alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EpicQuest Education Group International $6.33 million 3.79 -$6.07 million N/A N/A Medbright Ai Invts $56.14 million 0.20 -$12.06 million ($0.21) -0.81

EpicQuest Education Group International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Medbright Ai Invts.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EpicQuest Education Group International N/A N/A N/A Medbright Ai Invts -23.03% 12.06% 4.39%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares EpicQuest Education Group International and Medbright Ai Invts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

EpicQuest Education Group International has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medbright Ai Invts has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for EpicQuest Education Group International and Medbright Ai Invts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EpicQuest Education Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A Medbright Ai Invts 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of EpicQuest Education Group International shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of EpicQuest Education Group International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of Medbright Ai Invts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EpicQuest Education Group International beats Medbright Ai Invts on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EpicQuest Education Group International

(Get Free Report)

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company offers English proficiency courses and transfer pathways for students pursuing university degrees; and operates a career-training college. It also operates and manages the U.S. coordination projects and services during and after studying abroad, including student dormitory management, academic guidance, international student services, student catering services, student transfer application services, internship and employment guidance, lawyer services, medical services, and student entrepreneurship services. In addition, the company acts as a recruiting agent for the University of the West of Scotland and Coventry University. The company was formerly known as Elite Education Group International Limited and changed its name to EpicQuest Education Group International Limited in August 2022. EpicQuest Education Group International Limited was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Middletown, Ohio.

About Medbright Ai Invts

(Get Free Report)

CIBT Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and internationally. The company engages in education and real estate development businesses. It offers English as second language accredited programs, such as general English, college preparation/pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English; Career training college accredited programs in the fields of business management, customer service, TESOL teacher training, Interpreting and translation for Koreans, and online English teacher training. The company also provides private career and technical training diplomas and certificates in health care, tourism, hospitality, business, administrative, technical trades, and international studies. In addition, it recruits international students and provides on-ground concierge services for kindergarten, primary, secondary schools, and universities in North America; and offers web design and advertising services to the real estate industry. Further, the company invests in, develops, and manages education related real estate projects; and offers serviced apartments and a hotel for domestic and international students as well as working professionals in Canada. The company was formerly known as Capital Alliance Group Inc. and changed its name to CIBT Education Group Inc. in November 2007. CIBT Education Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for EpicQuest Education Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EpicQuest Education Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.