Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.88.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Veritex from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Veritex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Veritex Stock Performance

VBTX stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.09. 238,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,147. Veritex has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $29.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.67 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Veritex will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory B. Morrison purchased 1,734 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $29,998.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,636 shares in the company, valued at $512,702.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Veritex in the second quarter worth $4,921,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 677,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after buying an additional 39,245 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Veritex by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 196,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 53,298 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Veritex by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 35,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Veritex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

