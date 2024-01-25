Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Euronet Worldwide worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EEFT traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.39. 124,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,709. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.84 and a 12 month high of $121.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.84 and a 200 day moving average of $89.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EEFT. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.43.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

