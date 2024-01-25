26,860 Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Acquired by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 125.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 12.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 14.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 624,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,908,000 after purchasing an additional 44,212 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE AIG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.00. 908,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,367,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $69.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.67. The company has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

