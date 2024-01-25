Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 200,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after buying an additional 14,187 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 89,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 214,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHA traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $45.83. 448,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,391. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $48.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

