MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Shares Down 5.5% After Earnings Miss

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $23.30 and last traded at $23.30. Approximately 5,915 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 25,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.66.

The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 24.44% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $55.38 million for the quarter.

MetroCity Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 35.64%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetroCity Bankshares

In related news, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 2,763 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $55,563.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,328,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,721,866.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $55,563.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,328,785 shares in the company, valued at $26,721,866.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 13,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $281,773.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,338,125 shares in the company, valued at $27,204,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,016 shares of company stock worth $446,384 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCBS. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 1,143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 450.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 108.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

MetroCity Bankshares Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $611.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.58.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer loans, including single family residential loans; construction and development, and owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage loans, and SBA loans.

