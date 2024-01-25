NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 35,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 51,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $57.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.41. The company has a market cap of $117.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

