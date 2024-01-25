Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $17,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 461.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.92. The stock had a trading volume of 380,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,178. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.97. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.167 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

