Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 80 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lowered its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 593,130 shares of company stock worth $146,487,062. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $249.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,450. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.15 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.50.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 42.13%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

