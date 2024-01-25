The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,538 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 102,919.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,939,886,000 after buying an additional 458,110,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,142,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,530,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,246,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,959,170,000 after purchasing an additional 751,034 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.04. 3,126,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,187,901. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.