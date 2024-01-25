Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Zoetis by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 36,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,405 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE ZTS traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $186.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,118. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.03 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market cap of $85.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.63.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.96%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

