Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $15.81 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,868 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,838,087. The firm has a market cap of $434.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.96 and a 200-day moving average of $159.38. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 263,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.77, for a total value of $40,776,168.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,830,892 shares in the company, valued at $36,035,237,154.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,424,524 shares of company stock worth $1,006,688,571 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

