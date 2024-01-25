Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $195.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,909,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,240,082. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.92. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

