Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 99,590 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 430,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99,590 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.0% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $29,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

EFA stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $74.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,197,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,911,104. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $75.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.59.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

