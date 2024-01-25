Ieq Capital LLC Buys 2,450 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.3% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 19.8% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 11.4 %

Shares of IBM traded up $19.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $193.73. The stock had a trading volume of 11,004,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,651,577. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.59. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $194.93. The company has a market capitalization of $176.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

