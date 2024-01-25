Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.45 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Pathward Financial updated its FY24 guidance to $6.20-6.70 EPS.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CASH traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.78. 99,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pathward Financial has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $60.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.78.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CASH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Pathward Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pathward Financial

In other Pathward Financial news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 5,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $301,485.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,311,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pathward Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,486 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Featured Articles

