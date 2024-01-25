B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 60.2% from the December 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

B. Riley Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RILYP traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,850. B. Riley Financial has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $24.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.45.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4297 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

