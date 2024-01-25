Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Short Interest Down 59.0% in January

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a drop of 59.0% from the December 31st total of 100,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGJ. Exor Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,854,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 810.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 346,174 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 66,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 31,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Stock Performance

PGJ stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.24. 45,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,284. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $33.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3959 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%.

The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.

