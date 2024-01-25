Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Announces Earnings Results

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
ELV traded down $4.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $468.96. The company had a trading volume of 754,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,671. The company has a market capitalization of $110.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $474.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.92. Elevance Health has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $508.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1,233.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Elevance Health by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,214,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,243,000 after buying an additional 372,937 shares during the period. Invesco LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 373,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.
