Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN) Short Interest Down 61.2% in January

Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 61.2% from the December 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Universal Power Industry Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS UPIN remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. Universal Power Industry has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03.
Universal Power Industry Company Profile
