Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN) Short Interest Down 61.2% in January

Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 61.2% from the December 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Universal Power Industry Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UPIN remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. Universal Power Industry has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03.

Universal Power Industry Company Profile

Universal Power Industry Corporation designs, imports, and wholesales apparel under the Indigo People brand. It also identifies and acquires residential land for the development, as well as light income-producing commercial properties; and distributes fire suppression products. The company was formerly known as Code Navy and changed its name to Universal Power Industry Corporation in April 2016.

