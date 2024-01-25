ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Posts Earnings Results

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $28.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million.

ESSA Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

ESSA Bancorp stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.98. 1,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,762. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.76. ESSA Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $21.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.31.

ESSA Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised ESSA Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in ESSA Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,551,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 64.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.24% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

