Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 14.30%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:SYBT traded up $2.23 on Thursday, reaching $50.40. 17,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,777. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.48. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.93 and a 12 month high of $63.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Insider Transactions at Stock Yards Bancorp

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $93,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $202,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,800.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $93,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,348 shares of company stock worth $894,877 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

See Also

