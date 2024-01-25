ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Short Interest Update

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the December 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ZOZO Stock Up 0.9 %

ZOZO stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,829. ZOZO has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $5.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00.

ZOZO Company Profile

See Also

ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates ZOZOTOWN a fashion online shopping website; WEAR, a fashion app; Multi-Size platform, a new way of shopping for clothes where users select their height and weight to purchase their ideal size; ZOZOUSED, a website for secondhand/vintage apparel; ZOZOFIT, a body management service; ZOZOGLASS, a skin tone capturing device that solves customers' challenge of cosmetic product color selection; ZOZOMAT, a 3D foot measuring tool; ZOZOSUIT, a 3D measurement bodysuit; and PayPay mall.

