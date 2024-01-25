Traders Purchase Large Volume of Nokia Oyj Call Options (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 21,127 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 196% compared to the typical volume of 7,136 call options.

Institutional Trading of Nokia Oyj

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 265.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj Stock Up 11.4 %

NOK stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 23,944,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,126,273. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average of $3.63. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $4.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NOK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.10 to $3.40 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

Featured Stories

