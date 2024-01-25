Traders Purchase Large Volume of Nokia Oyj Call Options (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 21,127 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 196% compared to the typical volume of 7,136 call options.
Institutional Trading of Nokia Oyj
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 265.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.
Nokia Oyj Stock Up 11.4 %
NOK stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 23,944,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,126,273. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average of $3.63. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $4.97.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Nokia Oyj Company Profile
Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.
