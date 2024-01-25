American Superconductor Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AMSC)

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 5,439 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 654% compared to the typical volume of 721 call options.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Superconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
AMSC stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.97. 8,462,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,274. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.72. The stock has a market cap of $362.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.93.
American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.
