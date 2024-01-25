American Superconductor Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AMSC)

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 5,439 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 654% compared to the typical volume of 721 call options.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Superconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in American Superconductor during the third quarter worth about $5,291,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 550.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 490,379 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 873,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after buying an additional 323,472 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,290,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in American Superconductor by 29,717.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 149,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 148,588 shares during the last quarter. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMSC stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.97. 8,462,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,274. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.72. The stock has a market cap of $362.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.93.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

