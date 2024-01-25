Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Short Interest Down 56.8% in January

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2024

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHYGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the December 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sonic Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of SKHHY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,912. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average of $20.56. Sonic Healthcare has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $24.80.

About Sonic Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.