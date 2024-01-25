Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Short Interest Down 56.8% in January

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the December 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sonic Healthcare Price Performance
Shares of SKHHY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,912. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average of $20.56. Sonic Healthcare has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $24.80.
About Sonic Healthcare
