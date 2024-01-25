UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 58.4% from the December 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:UCBJY traded up $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $47.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,434. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.06. UCB has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $48.45.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.
UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.
